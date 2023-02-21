After remaining in the “very poor” category for three consecutive days, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital improved significantly on Tuesday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of the city was recorded at 208 under the “poor” category.

Both the major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 208 (“poor”) and 161 (moderate”), respectively, on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Mathura Road recorded the highest AQI at 232, followed by Lodhi Road at 215 and Pusa at 193.

Meanwhile, the mercury is expected to go up to 33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a day after Delhi recorded the highest maximum temperature for the month at 33.6 degrees — nine degrees above the normal.

“The maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2 degrees over northwest India during next two days and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country during next five days,” said the IMD.

It added that the temperatures were very likely to be above normal by 3-5 degrees over northwest, central and west India in the next five days.

