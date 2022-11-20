INDIA

Delhi’s air quality remains under ‘very poor’ category

Delhi’s air quality remained under the “very poor” category on Sunday as the overall AQI stood at 303, according to official data.

According to data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentration of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 303 and 179 (moderate), respectively on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”; 51 and 100 “satisfactory”; 101 and 200 “moderate”; 201 and 300 “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Meanwhile, Noida and Gurugram’s AQI were recorded at 329 and 306, respectively, both under the “very poor” category.

