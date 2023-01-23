The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 324 on Monday under the “very poor” category, according to official data.

Data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) revealed that Monday was the second consecutive day that th AQI was registered under the “very poor” category after it was recorded at 373 on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”; 51 and 100 “satisfactory”; 101 and 200 “moderate”; 201 and 300 “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 “severe”.

In Mathura Road, the AQI was the highest at 397, followed by Ayanagar and Delhi University both at 332; Pusa 324; Lodhi Road 319; and IGI Airport 317.

The SAFAR forecast says the the air quality of the city is likely to remain under the “very poor” category even on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Monday and increase thereafter with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity during from Tuesday to Thursday.

“No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over most parts of northwest and central India during the next five days. Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees over many parts of East India during next three days and no significant change thereafter,” said the IMD.

