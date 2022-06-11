INDIASPORTS

Delhi’s Anahat Singh to represent India at 2022 World Junior Squash Championship

NewsWire
Delhi’s Anahat Singh will represent India at the 2022 World Junior Squash Championship, scheduled to be held in Nancy, France from August 11 to 21, after she qualified for the world event during selection trials.

The youngest ever player representing India at the World Junior Championship at the age of 14, Anahat beat Aishwariya Khubchandani of Maharashtra 3-0 in the finals of the Selection trials held at the Indian Squash Academy, Chennai, from June 4 to 8.

Being the top ranked player in the GU15 category in India and Asia, the teenager won the US Junior Squash Open held in December 2021 in the same category and created history by being the first Indian girl ever to do so. Anahat has also won multiple international medals for India including the gold at British Junior Squash Open 2019, a release said on Saturday.

In 2019, she also captured the European Junior Open, youth titles at the Dutch Open and Scottish Open and was part of the bronze-winning Indian team at the Asian junior championships.

The two time national champion is now preparing to play the Asian Junior Squash Championship at Pattaya, Thailand between June 15 to 19 after which she will be flying to Europe to play the German and Dutch Junior Squash Open 2022 in July.

