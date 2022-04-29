Even as mercury soared beyond 45 degree Celsius across various stations of Delhi-NCR, the continued heat wave has ensured that the average monthly maximum temperature for April 2022, at 40.2 degrees Celsius, is the second highest after April 2010 (when it was 40.4 degrees Celsius) since 1951.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s base station, recorded maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal while the stations that recorded maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius include Ridge at north Delhi (45.7), Jafarpur (45.2), Mungeshpur (45.9), Pitampura (45.9) and the highest in Delhi was at Sports Complex near Akshardham temple at 46.4 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram too recorded above 45.9 degrees Celsius.

For Saturday, the IMD has predicted maximum temperature to be around 44 degrees Celsius and minimum to be at 26 degrees Celsius with heat wave conditions at few places and partly cloudy skies.

This is the third wave since March for Delhi-NCR and NW India. On Thursday, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded 43.5 degrees Celsius, just falling short of breaking the 2010 record of 45.7 degrees Celsius even as several other stations in Delhi-NCR recorded maximum temperatures well above 43.5 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani had said that Delhi-NCR and entire northwest Indian plains had received no significant rainfall after February 25 and the earliest that these areas can expect relief is on May 2 when there is a possibility of significant rainfall due to a Western Disturbance then.

