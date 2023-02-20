The national capital’s air quality remained in the very poor category for the third consecutive day on Monday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of Delhi was recorded at 304. However, the air quality of the city is likely to improve from Tuesday onwards.

Both the major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 304 in the very poor category and 183 at moderate category in the city on Monday morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

As per SAFAR data, the air quality index at Lodhi Road was reported to be 290 under poor category, Pusa reported 304 under the very poor, and Mathura Road was most polluted at 358 in the very poor category on Monday morning.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, due to a change in wind direction to south-easterly, there has been an increase in moisture affecting air quality.

The Met officials said that the wind speed suddenly slowed down from February 16. Although the air quality will remain in the “very poor” category till Monday, significant improvement is expected from Tuesday.

20230220-095603