Delhi’s Covid positivity rate rises to 2.7% with 137 new cases

While Covid cases continue to decline nationally, the count has started inching up again in the national capital.

Delhi has reported 2.70 per cent Covid positivity rate on Monday which is highest in last two months. It had recorded 2.87 per cent on February 5.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 137 fresh Covid cases were been reported in the city, taking the total case count to 18,66,380. However, no Covid related deaths have been recorded in the same period and the toll remains at 26,157.

With 144 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,39,622. A total of 447 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present. The number of active Covid cases in the city stands at 601.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 741 in the city.

Meanwhile, 5,079 new tests — 3889 RT-PCR and 1190 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,74,94,131.

A total of 2,856 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours – 448 first doses, 1,884 second doses, and 524 vaccines precaution doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,27,96,458 according to the health bulletin.

20220411-213203

