Delhi’s Covid rate slows; 1,573 new cases, 37 deaths

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The national capital witnessed 1,573 new cases and 37 deaths, raising the coronavirus tally to 1,12,494 and toll to 3,371, according to the Delhi government’s daily bulletin, here on Sunday.

On Saturday, Delhi had seen 1,781 new cases. To put things into perspective, just a week before, on July 5, Delhi had reported 2,244 Covid-19 cases.

As many as 2,276 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 89,968. The number os active cases is 19,155. Delhi has 652 containment zones.

During the day, 9,443 RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) and 11,793 rapid antigen tests were conducted. So far, 7,89,853 tests have been conducted.

At present, 4,315 beds are occupied in hospitals of the total capacity of 15,253, 2,055 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 153 in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. 11,059 people are under home isolation.

There were no deaths among people in home isolation in July, tweeted a relieved Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

