Delhi’s Covid tally continues to rise with 325 new cases

Delhi on Thursday reported 325 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, against 299 reported on the previous day, but there was no death for the second consecutive day, according to the Health Department bulletin.

The positivity rate in the capital stands at 2.39 per cent, and the number of active cases in the city has risen to 915.

With 224 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,40,133. A total of 574 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With the new infections, the cumulative caseload has risen to 18,67,206, while the death toll continues at 26,158.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 700 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 13,576 new tests — 7,632 RT-PCR and 5,944 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,75,31,551.

A total of 16,421 vaccines were administered – 3,307 first doses, 7,450 second doses, and 5,664 precaution doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,28,56,897, according to the health bulletin.

20220414-220404

