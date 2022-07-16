Delhi on Saturday reported a decline in fresh Covid infection in last 24 hours, at 491 against 601 reported the previous day, while there were two more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate has also dropped to 3.48 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 1,894, out of which 1,309 are being treated in home isolation.

With 605 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,15,332.

With the new cases and deaths, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,43,517 while the death toll is 26,291.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 216.

A total of 14,113 new tests — 9,149 RT-PCR and 4,964 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,93,04,228 while 31,641 vaccines were administered – 2,931 first doses, 6,281 second doses, and 22,429 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,53,88,381. according to the health bulletin.

