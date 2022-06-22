Delhi on Wednesday reported significant decline in Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 928 against 1,383 recorded on previous day, while there were three more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has dropped to 7.08 per cent, while the number of active cases has also slightly dropped to 5,054.

With 1,466 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,94,164. The number of patients being treated in home isolation has risen at 3,892.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,25,460 while the death toll has reached 26,242.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 291 in the city.

A total of 13,099 new tests — 9,635 RT-PCR and 3,464 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,89,19,278 while 26,453 vaccines were administered – 1,853 first doses, 5,167 second doses, and 19,433 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,47,32,097, according to the health bulletin.

