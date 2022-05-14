Delhi on Saturday saw daily Covid cases decline to 673, against 899 recorded on previous day, while there were four fresh deaths, as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also declined to 2.77 per cent, and the number of active cases to 3,936.

With 1,074 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,69,617. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 3,122.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 18,99,745, while the death toll has risen to 26,192.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,706 in the city.

A total of 24,317 new tests — 16,658 RT-PCR and 7,659 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,82,02,202, while 16,700 vaccines were administered – 1,485 first doses, 5,938 second doses, and 9,277 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,38,62,620 according to the health bulletin.

