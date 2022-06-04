HEALTHINDIA

Delhi’s daily Covid tally rises to 405, no death for second day

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi on Saturday reported rise in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 405 against 345 recorded on previous day, while there was no new death for the second day in a row, as per the state government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has slightly risen to 2.07 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 1,467.

With 384 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,80,708. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 994.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,08,387, while the death toll continues at 26,212.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 255 in the city.

A total of 19,562 new tests — 13,109 RT-PCR and 6,453 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,86,05,958, while 19,634 vaccines were administered – 2,602 first doses, 7,336 second doses, and 9,696 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,43,12,444, according to the health bulletin.

20220604-215401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hong Kong’s 4th Covid wave ends: Expert

    UK records another 14,104 coronavirus cases, 333 deaths

    Covid claims 17 more lives in Andhra Pradesh

    Cases of Omicron variant rise to 11 in Israel