Delhi on Sunday reported 517 fresh Covid infections in last 24 hours as against 461 cases reported on previous day, but there were no new deaths, according to the Health Department bulletin.

The positivity rate stands at 4.21 per cent.

With 261 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,40,872.

The number of active Covid cases in the city stands at 1,518, of which 964 are being treated in home isolation.

With the new cases, the cumulative caseload has risen to 18,68,550, while the death toll stayed at 26,160. The Covid fatality rate in the city stands at 1.4 per cent.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 635 in the city. Meanwhile, a total of 12,270 tests — 6,446 RT-PCR and 5,824 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,75,61,742.

Also, 37,244 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours – 8,331 first doses, 17,550 second doses and 11,363 precaution doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,29,13,971 according to the health bulletin.

20220417-222737