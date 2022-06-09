Delhi on Thursday again reported a rise in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 622, against 564 recorded on previous day, while there were two more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also jumped to 3.17 per cent, while the number of active cases has also risen to 1,774.

With 537 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,82,623. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,072.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,10,613, while the death toll has gone to 26,216.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 236 in the city.

A total of 19,619 new tests — 12,602 RT-PCR and 7,017 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,86,93,902 while 20,885 vaccines were administered – 2,450 first doses, 7,431 second doses, and 11,004 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,44,21,132, according to the health bulletin.

