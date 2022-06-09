HEALTH

Delhi’s daily Covid tally rises to 622, two more deaths

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi on Thursday again reported a rise in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 622, against 564 recorded on previous day, while there were two more deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also jumped to 3.17 per cent, while the number of active cases has also risen to 1,774.

With 537 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,82,623. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,072.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,10,613, while the death toll has gone to 26,216.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 236 in the city.

A total of 19,619 new tests — 12,602 RT-PCR and 7,017 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,86,93,902 while 20,885 vaccines were administered – 2,450 first doses, 7,431 second doses, and 11,004 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,44,21,132, according to the health bulletin.

20220609-204603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pfizer, AstraZeneca Covid jabs highly effective against Delta variant

    Omicron effect: Cluster declaration if 3 Covid cases are found, says...

    80 students found Covid positive in 48 hours in Bihar

    Andhra Pradesh logs 1,601 more Covid cases, 16 deaths