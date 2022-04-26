Delhi on Tuesday reported Covid cases rising to 1,204, against 1,011 on the previous day, while there was one more death, as per the Health Department bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate was at 4.64 per cent, while the number of active cases in the city has risen to 4,508, out of which 3,190 are being treated in home isolation.

With another 863 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,46,414.

The fresh cases and deaths have taken the cumulative caseload tally to 18,77,091, while the death toll is 26,169.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 796 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 25,963 new tests — 15,027 RT-PCR and 10,936 Rapid Antigen — were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,77,31,752, while 62,520 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours – 7,606 first doses, 33,874 second doses and 21,040 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,32,45,663 according to the health bulletin.

20220426-213802