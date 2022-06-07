Dwarka district of Delhi on Tuesday got a new Deputy Commissioner of Police, M Harsh Vardhan, days after Shankar Choudhary was relieved from his duty as his name surfaced in a late night party ruckus where a woman was injured.

“The Lt Governor is pleased to order the transfer/posting of M Harsh Vardhan from Additional DCP 1 south district to DCP, Dwarka,” an official order read.

Vardhan, a 2012-batch IPS officer, has been asked to immediately join while Choudhary has been shifted as DCP to Police Technology and Implementation.

Choudhary’s name cropped up on Saturday for his alleged involvement in a late night brawl at a south Delhi bar.

The injured woman was taken to Max Hospital after which her husband made a PCR call alleging that an officer of Delhi Police of the rank of DCP had assaulted his wife at a birthday party in a private club.

However, later the complainant took back the complaint owing to a ‘miscommunication’ between them.

According to the complainant, she along with her husband went to a family party at a private club named ‘Uncultured Club’ in south Delhi where DCP Shankar Choudhary also came along with his family.

“After 1-2 hours, the DCP and his wife left the party and around 12.30-1 a.m. two boys were passing a glass by throwing it in the air. It is at this time the glass hit me on my forehead,” the complainant wrote while cancelling her complaint.

She said that those two unknown boys claimed that they are DCP Dwarka’s friends which infuriated her husband and he made a PCR call.

Delhi Police Spokesperson Suman Nalwa had also issued a statement on Sunday stating that due to a miscommunication the name of the DCP cropped up in the commotion. “The matter has been resolved as it was a family issue,” she added.

However, hours after the statement from Delhi Police PRO, DCP Choudhary was relieved from his duty.

