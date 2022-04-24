Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said Delhi’s ‘education model’ is as fake as the visits to study it.

The BJP hit out at AAP after Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty said that his state’s Department of Education never sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’ — a claim made by AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday.

In-charge of BJP’s national information and technology department Amit Malviya tweeted: “AAP’s claims on Delhi’s ‘education model’ are as fake as the visits to study it. Is Sisodia grooming new talent to take forward the lie on their non-existent education model?”

Sharing a screenshot of Sivankutty’s tweet, Lok Sabha member from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari asked: “How much lies you serve and get it published, Arvind Kejriwal.

“In a tweet on Saturday, Kalkaji MLA Atishi said: “It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt’s idea of nation building. Development through collaboration.”

Quoting Atishi’s tweet on Sunday, Kerala education and labour minister Sivankutty said: “Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor urged the Delhi Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to clarify whether any official delegation of Kerala had visited any Delhi government school.

“It is surprising how Atishi can make such false claims violating state protocol for political gimmick,” Kapoor said.

