Delhi all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen on Tuesday became the first ‘Impact Player’ in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and helped his team register a 71 run-win over Manipur in a group B match in Jaipur.

Batting first, opener Hiten Dalal smashed a 27-ball 47 to propel Delhi to 167/7 in 20 overs. Thereafter, Delhi in their bowling innings, replaced Hiten with the Mumbai Indians off-spinner Shokeen, who picked two wickets in his three over spell and gave only 13 runs which helped in restricting Manipur to 96 for seven in their 20 overs.

Shokeen had made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians earlier this year and impressed everyone in his limited opportunities.

Notably, the BCCI has introduced the ‘Impact Player’ rule in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as a trial for the IPL. It allows a team to make a tactical substitution in the middle of the game.

As per the rules, the playing teams have to name four possible impact players of which only one can be used. The substitution has to be made before the 14 overs of either innings and the player can bowl his full quota of overs and bat anywhere.

It is not mandatory to use the impact player but before using either captain or head coach or the manager has to inform the on-field umpire.

The rule is not applicable when the game is reduced to less than 10 over per side.

