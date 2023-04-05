HEALTHINDIA

Delhi’s LNJP hospital ready to deal with any emergency amid Covid spike

Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jay Prakash (LNJP) Hospital is fully geared up to deal with any situation if the present Covid case spike turns into another major outbreak.

There are apprehensions of a new Covid wave and therefore, the government and the health sector is getting to ready to deal with any emergency situation.

The LNJP Hospital is one of the big hospitals where a special Covid Emergency unit has been set up.

On Wednesday, an IANS correspondent visiting the hospital to gauge the situation found that the the hospital was equipped with 450 Covid beds, out of which only 10 were occupied and the rest were vacant. Apart from this, the hospital has 178 Covid ICU beds waiting in the case of any emergency.

There were adequate security arrangements, including private guards and paramilitary personnel, to maintain law and order inside the hospital premises.

A few family members who had come with their relatives were also satisfied with the hospital service.

Delhi had recorded 521 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day rise since August 27 last year, and 512 case on Monday.

