In process of strengthening health system in view of a possible third wave of Covid-19, the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital has set up a genome sequencing laboratory.

Sources in LNJP hospital told IANS that the lab to help to identify variants of coronavirus is likely to start by first week of July.

A senior staff member said that a genetic sequencing machine for the laboratory has been procured from Singapore after issuing a global tender for it.

Setting up of these laboratories is part of the Delhi government’s preparations to tackle a possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, which many triggered by the Delta plus variant which has been declared as a “variant of concern” by the Union Health Ministry.

“We may be able to start the genome sequencing laboratory by the first week of July. There are 10-15 ICMR projects going on at the hospital so we have the scientists here to carry out research,” hospital’s Medical Director Suresh Kumar said.

Genome sequencing allows tracking of small mutations in SARS-CoV2 so that chains of transmission can be identified.

–IANS

pd/vd