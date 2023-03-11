INDIA

Delhi’s max temp likely to settle at 32 degrees, AQI ‘moderate’

Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded under the “moderate” category, according to weather authorities.

The ndia Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there will be mainly clear sky during the day.

“The humidity was recorded at 90 per cent at 8.30 a.m while the city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average,” the IMD added.

Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the national capital’s overall AQI stood at 145.

However, it predicted that the AQI may dip to the “poor” category in the coming days.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”; 51 and 100 “satisfactory”; 101 and 200 “moderate”; 201 and 300 “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 “severe”.

