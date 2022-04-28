The scorching sun on Thursday raised the mercury to 43.5 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi but fell short of breaking the 2010 record of 43.7 degrees Celsius even as several other stations in Delhi-NCR recorded maximum temperatures well above 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Warning of a continued heat wave/severe heat wave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an orange alert with its forecast for Friday stating that the maximum temperature is likely to be 44 degrees Celsius even when sky would be partly cloudy and there is a possibility of dust storm accompanied with gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) towards evening/night.

In recent times, Safdarjung – the base station for Delhi – had recorded 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010 while the all-time record for April month is 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.

Maximum temperature soared to 46 degrees Celsius – highest among Delhi-NCR stations — at Sports Complex near Akshardham temple while the lowest in Delhi NCR was recorded at 42.2 degrees Celsius at Mayur Vihar. Other stations’ maximum temperatures were 43.6 degrees Celsius at Palam, Lodhi Road saw 43.4, Ridge 45.1, Aya Nagar 44.5, Gurugram 45.6, Jafarpur 44.5, Mungeshpur 45.8, Najafgarh 45.4, Pitampura 45.2, and Noida recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius.

Senior IMD scientist R.K. Jenamani had earlier in the day said that Delhi-NCR and entire northwest Indian plains had received no significant rainfall after February 25 and the earliest that these areas can expect relief is on May 2 when there is a possibility of significant rainfall due to a Western Disturbance then.

