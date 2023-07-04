The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday soared to 29.6 degrees Celsius, two notches higher than the typical average for this season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD also said that Tuesday’s minimum was 3.6 degrees more than Monday.

The weatherman has predicted a possibility of light rainfall or thundershowers in the national capital in the day, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday morning was recorded at 75 per cent.

Over the next few days, the maximum temperature is forecasted to be above 33 degrees and below 37, and minimum temperatureis stated to be less than 29 degrees but above 25.

Also in the coming days, the IMD has predicted moderate rain, light rain, rain or thundershowers.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category with a reading of 123 at 10 a.m., the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’; 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’; 101 and 200 ‘moderate’; 201 and 300 ‘poor’; 301 and 400 ‘very poor’; and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

