Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday inaugurated the Neeli Jheel ecotourism site in Asola Bhatti Sanctuary.

The jheel has been developed as an eco-tourism site and eco-friendly material has been used in all the facilities made for tourists.

The highlights include four artificial waterfalls, operated by a solar system, where water cascades down 100 feet height to the lake below, presenting a scene of splendour.

Inaugurating the facility, Rai said that Delhi government is taking every appropriate step to improve the environment and curb the pollution in the city. “Also we are focused towards making Delhi an eco-friendly tourism site. In this direction today, on the occasion of World Wetlands Day, the Delhi government is giving a gift to the people of Delhi in the form of Neeli Jheel eco-tourism. Delhiites can come with families and enjoy the natural beauty of this place,” he said.

“In the 40 hectare area surrounding Neeli Jheel, environment friendly development work has been done. In addition to other facilities, signage has been set up to inform visitors about the trees and their significance in the area,” the minister said, adding that the order has been issued to make the arrangements for golf carts and electric cycles for tourists and to construct an eco-friendly cafeteria near Neeli Jheel.

“All the constructions made for tourism near Neeli Jheel have been done with natural materials like wood, bamboo etc.” He said that the government wishes to provide the citizens of Delhi with a place where they may appreciate nature while also educating the next generation about it.

