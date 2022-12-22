HEALTHINDIA

Delhi’s new Covid case double to 10, one death reported

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi on Thursday reported 10 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against five the previous day, while there was one more death, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the capital city has been reported to be 0.41 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 32 out of which 18 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With four patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,80,559, while Delhi’s total caseload is 20,07,112 and the death toll in the city stands at 26,521.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 4.

A total of 2,421 new tests — 1,299 RT-PCR and 1,122 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,05,72,462 while 686 vaccines were administered -38 first doses, 147 second doses, and 501 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,73,47,083 according to the health bulletin.

20221222-225203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai’s first Genome Sequencing Lab starts in BMC hospital

    PM reviews Covid situation in three NE states

    Covid: Fully jabbed surpasses partially ones for 1st time

    Delhi tops with highest pulmonary TB prevalence per lakh population: Survey