INDIA

Delhi’s New Year Horror: Body to be taken for cremation soon

NewsWire
0
0

After the Maulana Azad Medical College on Tuesday released the body of Anjali, the 20-year-old woman who died a painful death after being dragged by a car for about 12 km in the early hours of Sunday, after an autopsy, the mortal remains of the victim have been brought to her residence in the Sultanpuri area of the national capital.

The family members of the victim are presently performing the rituals before taking the body for cremation to a nearby crematorium on Tuesday evening.

More than 200 police personnel have been deployed in the area, who could be seen guarding the stretch from the Sultanpuri main road to the victim’s house.

To avoid any untoward incident, the police have used thick ropes to prevent people from entering the area as well as the victim’s house.

A panel of three doctors at the Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday evening conducted the post-mortem on Anjali. The autopsy report stated that the woman was not raped and her private parts did not have any injury marks.

The woman died in a horrific accident on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, after being dragged for around 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under a car that had hit her Scooty. Five persons who were in the car have been arrested are are presently in police custody.

20230103-173004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HC denies early hearing of plea seeking election of Dy LS...

    Sidhu says CM face should be capable to win 60 seats...

    Ind vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini ruled out of second...

    India logs marginal dip in Covid cases