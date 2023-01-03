After the Maulana Azad Medical College on Tuesday released the body of Anjali, the 20-year-old woman who died a painful death after being dragged by a car for about 12 km in the early hours of Sunday, after an autopsy, the mortal remains of the victim have been brought to her residence in the Sultanpuri area of the national capital.

The family members of the victim are presently performing the rituals before taking the body for cremation to a nearby crematorium on Tuesday evening.

More than 200 police personnel have been deployed in the area, who could be seen guarding the stretch from the Sultanpuri main road to the victim’s house.

To avoid any untoward incident, the police have used thick ropes to prevent people from entering the area as well as the victim’s house.

A panel of three doctors at the Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday evening conducted the post-mortem on Anjali. The autopsy report stated that the woman was not raped and her private parts did not have any injury marks.

The woman died in a horrific accident on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, after being dragged for around 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under a car that had hit her Scooty. Five persons who were in the car have been arrested are are presently in police custody.

