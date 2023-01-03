INDIA

Delhi’s New Year Horror: Death occurred due to shock, injury to head, as per post-mortem report

Post-mortem report of the woman, who died after being dragged by a car for 12 kms in the Sultanpuri area, states that the death occurred due to shock and injury to head, spine and limbs.

“Post-mortem report has been obtained in which it has been stated that the provisional cause of death is due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of ante mortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, both lower limbs. All injuries produced by blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging,” said Sagar Preet Hooda, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

“Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault. The final report will be received in due course,” said the Special Commissioner of Police.

The woman, Anjali, was dragged for about 12 km, from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, after her clothes got entangled in the wheel of the car which hit the scooty she was driving.

The police have arrested five persons, who were in the car when the incident took place. They have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.

Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri who is also a BJP worker.

