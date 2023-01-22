INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi’s overall air quality slips into ‘very poor’ category

NewsWire
0
0

The air quality in Delhi dipped to the very poor category on Sunday with the overall air quality index (AQI) of the city at 373.

However, the air quality at the city’s Lodhi Road slipped into the severe category at AQI 429, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

Both the major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were also recorded in the very poor category at 374 and 310 respectively in the city on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

As per SAFAR data, the air quality index at Lodhi Road was reported as 351 in the very poor category, City’s Pusa reported 368 AQI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted light isolated rainfall very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on January 23 and increase thereafter with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity during January 24 to 26.

“No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over most parts of northwest and central India during the next 5 days. Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree C over many parts of East India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter,” said the IMD.

The weather department has also predicted dense fog in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Himachal Pradesh and Bihar during the next 24 hours and Odisha during the next 48 hours.

20230122-153005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi woman death case: AAP seeks dismissal of L-G Saxena

    Four arrested in second honour killing in Hyderabad (Ld)

    K’taka: Teacher suspended for letting students perform namaz in school

    Ex-Assam MLA held for possessing illegal weapons