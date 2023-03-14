Newly-appointed Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Tuesday reviewed the Delhi government’s ‘Summer Action Plan’ for uninterrupted power supply during the peak season when the peak power demand is expected to reach 8,100 MW.

A high-level meeting was held with the senior officials of the Power Department and the three discoms, where officials briefed the Minister about their preparation for the upcoming summer season.

Reviewing the plan, Atishi said that it is Delhi government’s priority to ensure uninterrupted 24×7 power supply during the peak summer season to the people of Delhi. The Delhi government is fully prepared to ensure that people get electricity without power cuts, even during the peak summer season. “Like every year, we will follow the ‘Zero Power Cut Policy’ this year too,” she said.

“The Delhi government has instilled confidence among the people of Delhi that they can get an uninterrupted 24×7 power supply. In the future, the government’s priority is to preserve this trust of people in the government by continuing the uninterrupted power supply.”

The Power Minister instructed the officials to tie up additional power with the power companies and ensure the maintenance and upgradation of power substations and power lines. This will help the government deal better during the peak load season and address the needs of people better, she said.

The last summer peak power demand in Delhi was 7,695 MW. Officials said that peak power demand may reach 8,100 MW this year but the department is well prepared to meet the increasing power demand in the coming summer.

20230314-220404