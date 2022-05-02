INDIA

Delhi’s peak power demand touches record high for May first week at 6,194 MW

The peak power demand in Delhi on Monday rose to 6,194 MW, setting a new record for the first week of May.

The peak power demand was recorded at 6,194 MW at 3.34 p.m. on Monday, as per the realtime data of State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi. The peak power demand was 6,048 MW on Sunday.

The peak power demand had gone up to 6,197 MW in April, which was also an all-time high for the month under review.

Intense heatwave in several parts of the country has led to an unprecedented rise in power demand this year.

Union Power Minister R.K. Singh on Saturday reviewed the coal stock situation in different thermal power plants, including those supplying power to the distribution companies in Delhi, and directed the concerned officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Last week, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain had held an emergency meeting over the coal crisis in Delhi. He also wrote to the Centre requesting it to ensure adequate coal availability in the power plants supplying electricity to Delhi.

20220502-230002

