Delhi’s power demand at all time high on New Year’s Day

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) As mercury dipped across northern India, the peak winter power demand in the national capital touched a new all-time high of 5,343 MW on New Year’s Day, according to a discom spokesperson.

According to State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), Delhi, on January 1, the peak power demand touched 5,343 MW at 11.11 a.m. in the midst of severe cold which has gripped the capital for more than two weeks. The demand touched its peak when minimum temperature was 2.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded in the last six years.

In the BRPL and BYPL area, the peak power demand for winter months, was 2,256 MW and 1,148 MW respectively. In Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) areas, the demand was 1,581 MW.

Spokesperson of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL cited the key reason behind Delhi’s power load during the winter season has been due to the heating load and this contributes towards more than 40 per cent of the total power demand. According to the spokesperson, the peak power on January at 5,343 MW crossed the previous high of 5,298 MW, which was recorded on December 30, 2019.

The spokesperson said this is an increase of over 19 per cent from the peak power demand of 4,472 MW, recorded on January 1, 2019.

