INDIA

Delhi’s primary schools to reopen from Wednesday, truck entry ban lifted

NewsWire
0
0

Amid an improvement in the air quality of the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that primary schools in the city will reopen from Wednesday, while the ban on truck entry has also been lifted.

The Minister also informed that a ban on open-air activities is also being lifted.

While addressing a media briefing, Rai also revoked the 50 per cent work-from-home policy for government employees, saying that the offices will be back to working with full capacity from Monday onwards.

“In Delhi, the pollution level had crossed 450 in the last few days, due to which CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) had directed to implement phase four of the GRAP under which the entry of trucks was banned, primary schools were closed, 50 per cent work from home was instructed in government offices.

“However, air quality has been improving rapidly since yesterday (Sunday) and now the AQI stands at 350, the wind direction has changed. In view of this, the CAQM decided has to withdraw the the phase four measures,” the Minister added.

Rai also said that except for railway, metro, airport, defence, hospital, all other construction work will be banned under phase three of the GRAP.

“The ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles will continue,” he said.

Rai’s announcement came a day after the CAQM revoked the GRAP 4 measures in the NCR.

20221107-144404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samyukt Kisan Morcha to observe ‘Day of Betrayal’ on Jan 31

    PGTI Players Championship: Ajeetesh Sandhu leads; Rahil Gangjee and Jeev Milkha...

    Free entry for women to protected monuments on Women’s Day

    Gurugram: 187 high-rise societies, 178 commercial establishments without fire NOC