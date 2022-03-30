INDIA

Delhi:Speeding car crushes man to death at 15 Janpath

A 39-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding car in the national capital’s Janpath area on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The accident took place at 15 Janpath after which someone made a PCR call at Parliament Street police station around 8 a.m.

Girdhari, who sustained grievous injuries in the accident, was immediately rushed to Ram Manohal Lohia hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police added.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 279 ( Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Parliament Street police station.

In the CCTV footage of the accident, a red-coloured jeep can be seen moving at a very high speed and hitting the man while he was crossing the road.

Though the video is not clear, a cycle was also damaged as the offending vehicle fled the scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said that investigation is on and efforts are being made to catch the driver of the offending vehicle.

