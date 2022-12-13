Discussions pertaining to global economic outlook and risks as well as policy responses to tackle emerging global challenges, were held on the first day of the inaugural Finance & Central Bank Deputies meeting under India’s G20 presidency in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

G20 members spoke on immediate challenges of global inflation, food and energy security as well as climate change, official sources said.

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra highlighted that under the Indian G20 presidency, India hopes to constructively advance G20 finance dialogue and yield impactful deliverables.

The 3-day meeting of G20 Finance & Central Banks Deputies, which began on Tuesday, will see discussion sessions on G20 Finance Track agenda, including on global economy, international financial architecture, infrastructure, sustainable finance, international taxation and financial inclusion.

It is being jointly hosted by the Finance Ministry and the RBI and is co-chaired by Seth and Patra.

