INDIA

Delimitation of Assembly, LS constituencies in Assam: EC team to visit on March 26-28

NewsWire
0
0

An Election Commission team headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will be on a three-day visit to Assam from March 26-28 to hear the opinions of the stakeholders, political parties, civil societies, general public and officials on the ongoing delimitation exercise of the Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam, an official said on Saturday.

According to officials, the Election Commission team, which also includes two Election Commissioners — Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, would study the ground reality and expectations of all concerned.

Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nitin Khade said the Election Commission generally comes after the draft publication of the proposals for the delimitation exercise.

After the three-day visit from March 26, the Commission would again come after the publication of the draft proposal in newspapers.

“Thus, the stakeholders would get two opportunities to interact with the Election Commission to make the delimitation process more inclusive, participatory and transparent,” Khade told the media.

He said that all those stakeholders and common people who won’t be able to come and meet the Commission physically can send their suggestions and inputs through e-mail till April 5.

The Commission expects that all stakeholders will cooperate in the endeavour and would provide valuable suggestions so that the task of delimitation is completed timely, the CEO said.

In December last year, the Election Commission announced the delimitation exercise of assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam using the 2001 census figures.

Under the provisions of Delimitation Act, 1972, the last delimitation of constituencies in Assam was done on the basis of census figures, 1971 by the then Delimitation Commission in 1976.

On March 6, 2020, the Central government constituted the Commission for the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The delimitation exercise has been kept on hold in Assam since 2008.

The BJP manifesto for the assembly polls in 2021 in Assam had promised a delimitation exercise and “all steps and necessary safeguards” to protect the “political interests of the people”.

20230325-230003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    47% of daters prefer a budget-friendly V-day date

    Parliamentary panel recommends reward, punishment system for grievance officials

    Sharath Kamal recalls Olympics battle with Ma Long to highlight mind...

    ‘Corona curfew’ lifted during day in MP