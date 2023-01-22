WORLD

Deliveries of weapons to Ukraine will lead to ‘global catastrophe’: Russian leader

NewsWire
0
0

Deliveries of “offensive” weapons to Ukraine will lead to a “global catastrophe”, Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Russian State Duma, has said.

“If Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, this will lead to retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons,” Volodin said on Telegram on Sunday.

“Members of the US Congress, the German Bundestag, the National Assembly of France and other European parliaments must realise their responsibility to humanity,” he was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

“With their decisions, Washington and Brussels are leading the world to a terrible war: to a completely different military action from today, when strikes are carried out exclusively on the military and critical infrastructure used by Kiev,” Volodin said.

“Given the technological superiority of Russian weapons, foreign politicians making such decisions need to understand that this could end in a global tragedy that will destroy their countries,” he said.

On Friday, defence leaders from Western countries attended a meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where they pledged further military support to Ukraine but failed to iron out divisions on sending battle tanks.

At the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged defence leaders attending the meeting to “speed up the supply of weapons to Ukraine”, the presidential press service reported.

20230123-024004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NY mass shooting accused pleads guilty to murder, terrorism charges

    Jordan on health, power grid alerts as heatwave lingers

    Iran urges closer defence cooperation with Russia

    Southgate happy after England win 6-2 but demands more in defence