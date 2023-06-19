INDIALIFESTYLE

Delivery boy dies after car hits bike, drags him for 100 metres in B’luru

A delivery boy was killed after a car hit his bike and dragged him for 100 metres near Rajarajeshwari Nagar Metro Station in Bengaluru, said police on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday night. The deceased, identified as Prasanna Kumar, a resident of H.D. Kote in Mysore district, worked as a delivery boy for a food delivery app.

He had come to Bengaluru to earn a livelihood. The accused driver, Vinayak was thrashed by the public and then handed over to the police.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Vinayak, worked as a sales executive in a car showroom. He had got an incentive following which he partied with his friends. His friends, including three girls, travelled in the car in an inebriated state. They were on their way to drop one of their friends home at Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The car had crashed into the bike from behind and after the crash the accused had not stopped the vehicle and dragged the body for 100 metres. Later, the accused tried to escape from the spot. The passers-by who witnessed the accident chased the car for one kilometre and caught the driver.

The locals told police that three girls and one boy managed to escape from the spot. The irate mob smashed the windows of the car and handed over the accused to the Byatarayanapura traffic police.

