INDIA

Delivery boy thrashed in B’luru after girl cooks up kidnapping story

NewsWire
0
0

A delivery boy has been thrashed by the people after an eight-year-old claimed that she was kidnapped by him — an accusation that eventually turned out false.

The police said on Friday the incident happened on July 12 in an apartment on Neeladri Road in the Electronics City area.

The residents of the apartment who thrashed the delivery boy have landed in soup as he has filed an FIR against them.

The girl went missing from the residence and later, her parents and friends found her on the terrace of the apartment.

When she was questioned, she said she was kidnapped and “managed to escape from the clutches of the kidnapper by biting his hand”.

She had pointed towards the delivery boy who was passing through a pathway in front of the apartment.

The parents and residents of the apartment had caught the delivery boy, thrashed him and handed him over to the police.

The delivery boy was identified as Akhil Ranjan Das. He, however, did not budge, and did not accept the charge. He maintained that he was innocent and the girl had falsely accused him. But the police got suspicious as he had bite marks on his hand.

However, after consulting the doctor and verifying the CCTV footage, it emerged that the girl was lying, and the “bite marks” in question formed on Das’ hand due to an old injury.

The girl had gone to the terrace on her own and was playing there alone.

When questioned, fearing punishment by her parents, she scripted a kidnap story.

Das has filed a complaint against the residents of the apartment for assaulting him.

He is currently being treated at a private hospital.

20230616-212003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Counting of votes for BJP-ruled Himachal Assembly begins

    India rejects references to J&K in China-Pak joint statement

    Actress Dia Mirza pulls BMC’s ears, wants Mumbai to breathe ‘Clean...

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan becomes longest serving BJP CM