Dell expands Vostro, XPS, Inspiron portfolio ahead of IFA 2019

Berlin, Aug 22 (IANS) Expanding its consumer portfolio with new devices, Dell on Thursday also added new 10th Gen Intel Core processors to its current XPS and Inspiron portfolio ahead of IFA 2019.

“Whether you’re a binge-watcher or the busy mobile pro on the go, we’ve created the XPS 13 to be one of a kind. With the new Killer AX1650 (2×2) built on Intel WiFi 6 Chipset, wireless connectivity is three times faster than the previous generation,” the company said in a statement.

With the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors, the company is also bringing premium materials and performance to its Inspiron line with the introduction of the new Inspiron 14 7000 ultralight laptops.

According to the company, weighing sub-2.5 lbs, this portable design was achieved through introducing a lightweight yet remarkably durable magnesium alloy chassis.

The company said that it was upgrading other Inspiron systems with the new 10th Gen Intel Core processors, thus offering performance gains for multi-threaded workloads, including its Inspiron 13, 15, 17 7000 2-in-1, Inspiron 14, 15 5000 2-in-1, Inspiron 13 5000, Inspiron 24 5000 and 27 7000 All-in-One (AIOs) desktops, Inspiron 14, 15 5000 (5490, 5590), Inspiron 14, 15 5000 (5493, 5494, 5593, 5594) and Inspiron 14, 15, 17 3000.

Dell also integrated 10th generation Intel Core processors with the Vostro 13 5000, and the Vostro 14, 15 3000.

–IANS

ksc/niy/bg