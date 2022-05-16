US technology company Dell on Monday launched its latest G15 series in the Indian market with G15 5520 and G15 5521 special edition (SE) devices.

The Dell G15 5520 starts at Rs 85,990 and The Dell G15 5521 SE will start from Rs 1,18,990.

The 5520 comes in Dark Shadow Grey while the 5521 SE is available in Obsidian Black colours.

The series features the latest 12th Gen Intel Core Alderlake-H CPUs and NVIDIA’s RTX30 series GPUs.

The devices are enabled with ‘Game Shift’ technology and Alienware Command Center, which allow users better controls and improved performance without throttling the CPUs and GPUs.

“The new G15 cements Dell’s leadership in the gaming sector with features like the Alienware Command Center, latest CPUs and GPUs, and fast refresh screens,” said Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business of Dell Technologies, India.

The latest Graphics elevates the immersive experience with smooth rendering by the ‘NVIDIA Ampere’ architecture with RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors for realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features.

The series comes with Dolby Audio for Gamers which offers three-dimensional game play with 360 degree audio and voice booting technology, the company said.

The “Game Shift” macro G key in the F9 position launches game-ready settings for improved performance.

The 12-zone, RGB LED chassis lighting can be turned on when gaming, or turned off for low-key uses like school or meetings, said the company.

