Dell Technologies on Thursday launched the new G15 and G16 series gaming laptops, powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core HX series processors in India.

The Dell G15 and G16 are priced at Rs 89,990 and Rs 1,61,990, respectively, and are available to purchase from the company’s official website, online and offline stores starting May 4.

“These new G-series gaming devices are ideal for young gaming enthusiasts who are looking for a perfect combination of design aesthetic and powerful features at a competitive price range,” Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, said in a statement.

Designed for gamers, the G15 features a full HD 15.6-inch display with Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Narrow Border for immersive gameplay and also offers gamers an option to choose between a 120Hz or 165Hz refresh rate.

The G16 offers gamers a 16-inch QHD+ display with an option to choose between a 165Hz and 240Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the G15 comes powered by the 13th gen Gen Intel CoreTM i7 14-core HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU to handle the most graphically demanding games, while, the G16 comes powered by the 13th gen Gen Intel CoreTM i9 24-core HX processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Both the laptops features two tuned speakers with Dolby Audio, or a combo headphone/microphone jack for a captivating audio experience.

