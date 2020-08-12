Dell, NITI Aayog launch 2nd student entrepreneurship programme

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (IANS) Dell Technologies in association with NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) on Wednesday announced the second Student Entrepreneurship Programme (SEP 2.0) that would mentor eight teams to foray into the world of innovation and entrepreneurship.

In addition to the learning from SEP 1.0, the virtual SEP 2.0 will help students receive support and guidance to manufacture fully-functional, market-ready products along with patenting their ideas/processes.

“I am buoyant with optimism as I witness the promising innovations by the young pioneers from the Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs). As we conclude SEP 1.0 and launch SEP 2.0, I am excited to see the impact that these innovations will create in the country,” said Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog.

The 10-month SEP 1.0 helped top 6 innovations of the Atal Tinkering Marathon transform their innovative prototypes into functioning, scaled go-to-market products across six crucial themes having broader social impact.

The SEP 2.0 will allow student innovators to work closely with Dell volunteers and avail mentorship to create a test bed for their innovation and collect customer feedback.

“We are positive that SEP 2.0 will take entrepreneurial innovation to newer heights. Our strong partnership with NITI Aayog has further enabled us in expanding our vision of Technology for Social Good and encouraging budding entrepreneurs,” said Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India.

–IANS

na/