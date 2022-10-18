INDIASCI-TECH

Dell Technologies & Alienware launches new gaming laptop in India

NewsWire
0
0

With an aim to woo users, leading PC and laptop maker Dell Technologies and its subsidiary Alienware on Tuesday unveiled a new gaming laptop, Alienware m15 R7, for Indian consumers.

Available at a starting price of Rs 1,59,990, the laptop is available across key online and offline stores.

“We will continue to up the ante and bring more powerful gaming devices that reflect our core principles of bold innovation, high performance, iconic design, and premium quality,” Pujan Chadha, Director-Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, said in a statement.

The company said the device offers a USB4 port, delivering gamers multiple benefits that include faster transfer speeds and better management of video bandwidth.

With supreme performance and remarkable design, the laptop is equipped with the next-gen AMD Ryzen 6000 H series processors with support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

Moreover, to keep performance high and thermals under control, the new device offers “Cryo-Tech TM cooling technologies”, including five tailored power state settings that ensure all sensors drive airflow where needed and as desired by the user.

Additionally, the “ComfortView Plus” low blue light technology which is integrated with the display offers hardware-based protection to reduce stress on the eyes without degrading picture quality or performance.

20221018-134203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka: Ruling BJP to take calls on cabinet expansion, MLC polls...

    Jilted lover stabs woman in Karnataka

    Karnataka digs up roads on Kerala border to curb traffic flow

    2 killed in firing at panchayat meet in UP