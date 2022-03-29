In a bid to provide powerful gaming performance to its users, Dell Technologies on Tuesday announced its latest laptops — Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 — in India.

The Alienware X15 R2 starts at Rs 2,49,990 and the Alienware X17 R2 starts at Rs 2,99,990 and are available for purchase across Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com large format retail and multi-brand outlets.

“Alienware and performance are synonymous with each other for decades. For the ever-evolving Indian gaming community, the Alienware X15 and X17 are an attestation of the brand’s evolution that is driven by next-level performance and motivated by portability,” Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said in a statement.

“We have been paying close attention to the needs of the casual and hardcore gamers and content creators and our product innovation is centred to meet the varied customer requirements,” he added.

The new X15 R2 and X17 R2 offer impressive graphics with support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti, 12th Gen Intel Core i7H or i19HK processors, advanced Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology, customisable AlienFX stadium lighting, and amped up speeds with DDR5 memory.

Using high spec materials, the Alienware X-Series achieves its super-thin form factor without compromising performance in an entirely new design layout, the company said.

The new Alienware X-Series takes the Alienware DNA to new heights, with significant features that allow users to play the best PC games anywhere, it added.

