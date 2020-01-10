Delta flight diverted to Boston lands in Paris

New York, Jan 10 (IANS) A Delta Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Paris that was diverted to Boston due to a “mechanical issue” with the plane continued on an alternate aircraft and landed at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in the French capital on Friday.

According to flight monitoring service, Flightaware, the flight left Boston at 3 a.m. local time (1.30 p.m. IST) and reached Paris at 2.46 pm local time (7.16 p.m. IST).

Earlier, a Delta representative said that the aircraft was diverted to Boston because of a “mechanical issue” and another plane and crew were being sent there to take passengers to Paris.

Another flight monitoring service, Flightstats, said the first aircraft was a Boeing 777-200 with the tail number N864DA.

According to Airfleets.Net, which has an aircraft database, that plane was 20 years old and had its first flight in 1999.

A Flightstats tracking map showed that the flight that left Las Vegas at 12.22 p.m. local time on Thursday (1:52 a.m. Friday IST) was nearing the Atlantic leg of the flight when it was turned around near the border of Quebec and Newfoundland provinces in Canada and diverted to Boston, reaching there at 9.32 pm (8.02 a.m. Friday).

