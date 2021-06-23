Goa has increased screening of the border it shares with the Sindhudurg district in South Maharashtra, where the Delta plus Covid variant has been found, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

“In the nearby districts in Sindhudurg, the Delta plus variant has been found, so screening at the borders is going on. We have also given permissions to set up a private laboratory at the border,” the Chief Minister said, adding that quick results of samples at the borders itself would help the screening process better.

The chief minister further said that as of Wednesday, 26 samples tested in Goa were found positive for the Delta variant, but added that not a single Delta plus variant had been detected in Goa yet.

