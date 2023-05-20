ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Deluged with b’day wishes, Jr NTR says fans ‘my anchor, rock, pillar of support’

NewsWire
0
0

Popular Tollywood actor Junior NTR, who turned 40 on Saturday, said that fans have been his “anchor, rock and pillar of support”.

Thanking the fans for their birthday wishes, the actor issued a statement. “Over the past few decades, there have been many highs and lows but my fans have been my anchor, rock and pillar of support. Every role I played and every story I’ve been a part of, has been for my fans,” Jr NTR said.

“My heartfelt thanks to each and every fan for embracing my performances, for unwavering loyalty and for being the driving force behind my passion,” he said.

The actor also thanked his fans for their overwhelming response to ‘Devara’.

On the eve of his birthday, Junior NTR had revealed the first look-poster of his 30th film. Titled ‘Devara’, the Koratala Siva directorial has Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead.

Junior NTR said: “I am truly grateful to you all for your overwhelming response to #Devara! Made my day!”

20230520-210002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PocketFM plans expansion of operations

    First look of Nivin Pauly-starrer ‘Saturday Night’ out!

    Zayn Ibad Khan’s character has a lot to learn, unlearn in...

    Vidyut Jammwal is a man on a mission to safeguard his...