A day before the Assembly Session begins in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday asked her party legislators to vehemently raise questions about the law and order situation.

The Assembly Session will continue till March 10 and February 22, the state Budget will be presented.

Mayawati tweeted in Hindi, which loosely translated says: “Important issues of farmers, matters of public interest, crime control and law and order situation, gross negligence and malicious actions of the state government, etc. will be taken up in the Assembly and instructions to party MLAs have been given to make the government accountable.”

The BSP supremo also wrote, “It is worrying to see the killings of leaders, lawyers and businessmen, etc., before the state Assembly and Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh. But it is all the more alarming and condemnable that these incidents are not being taken seriously and no strict action against the accused is taken by labelling incidents as outcome of ‘old rivalry’, etc. The U.P government must pay attention.”–IANS

