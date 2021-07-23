With the Covid-19 pandemic leading to people losing work, especially those who are self-employed or employed in private firms, there are some cases, where both the husband and wife have suffered from job losses, and here, their focus is on reducing their expenses, especially on children’s school fees.

Such people’s priority is to get a transfer for their children studying in private schools, but for those in Chennai, there is a viable option as the Greater Chennai Corporation has good schools with excellent infrastructure being run by it.

Deputy Commissioner, Education, D. Sneha, said that the admission to schools run by the Corporation, which commenced on June 14, has crossed the 1 lakh mark. This is a high figure as far as the Chennai standards are concerned with most of the middle class preferring a private school to the Corporation school, even though having to pay a huge sum at the private facility. Generally, 80,000 to 90,000 students join the Corporation schools in a year.

Murugesan Pandian, an employee with a well-known supermarket chain in Chennai, lost his job during the first wave of the pandemic and is currently jobless. However, his wife is working and they have a small flat to live at Valsaravakkam in the outskirts of the city. Their only son was studying in Class 3 but they have to shift the boy to the Corporation school due to the financial woes.

The school and premises gave fresh hope to Murugesan and his wife Kavitha as the infrastructure in the school was excellent and there was no fees.

More and more parents are now taking the route taken by Murugesan as Corporation schools have excellent infrastructure and one of the best faculty to teach students.

Manikantan, a teacher with a Corporation school, told IANS: “When you hear the name Corporation school, you will think of the old dilapidated structure, but it is different and all the Corporation schools have excellent facilities for the children and we have good teachers. Hence the children will get quality education at zero cost and hence more and more parents are bringing their children to Corporation schools.”

With the admission to the Corporation schools open till September, there are possibilities of more and more parents putting their children in these schools.

–IANS

